Jay-Z to celebrate milestone anniversaries of 'Reasonable Doubt,' 'The Blueprint' with Yankee Stadium shows

Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The speculation that Jay-Z would be hosting shows to celebrate his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, turned out to be true. He has announced a show at Yankee Stadium that will celebrate 30 years of the project, as well as a show in honor of the 25th anniversary of his album The Blueprint.

The Reasonable Doubt celebration is set for July 10, followed by The Blueprint show on July 11.

"Two historic nights to celebrate the iconic albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint," read a post from the Roc Nation Instagram account.

Speculation about the shows began in February, when fans noticed he had updated his name on streaming services to the classic stylization seen on his 1996 debut.

He has since launched a new website, jayz30.com, and announced vinyls for "N**** What, N**** Who (Originator 99)"; Reasonable Doubt single "Dead Presidents"; The Black Album's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder"; and "Wishing on a Star" featuring Gwen Dickey from the 1998 project In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

Hov's shows will be his second and third performances of the year, following his headlining set at The Roots Picnic on May 30.

Reasonable Doubt, released on June 25, 1996, spawned the tracks "Ain't No N****," "Can't Knock the Hustle," "Feelin' It" and "Dead Presidents," among others.

The Blueprint, which arrived Sept. 11, 2001, was home to songs including "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," "Jigga That N****" and "Girls, Girls, Girls."

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