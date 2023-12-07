Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Doechii, Coco Jones among 'Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve performers

ABC and Dick Clark Productions unveiled the star-studded list of performers who'll take the stage for Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve.

Ludacris will celebrate 10 years of his 2003 chart-topping single, "Stand Up," as part of a performance medley.

Janelle Monáe will play tracks "Champagne S*** and "Haute" from her Grammy-nominated The Age of Pleasure album.

Coco Jones is set to join pop singer Reneé Rapp to perform the remix version of Rapp's "Tummy Hurts."

And Doechii will make her New Years Rockin' Eve debut, performing her viral hit "What It Is" and "Persuasive."

Other stars who'll appear on the show are Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding, rock band Green Day, Danish dance-pop group Aqua, who'll perform "Barbie Girl," and more.

For the 19th year as host, Ryan Seacrest will count down to the new year in New York's Times Square, with help from British singer and actress Rita Ora. The Hollywood festivities will be led by TV host Jeannie Mai.

Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2024 will air live Sunday, December 31, on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

