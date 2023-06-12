Janelle Monáe performs songs from The Age of Pleasure at LA Pride Festival & Parade

Janelle Monáe brought The Age of Pleasure to the LA Pride Festival & Parade last weekend. The singer performed songs from her latest album on Sunday, June 11, and even shared a few encouraging words to fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Uproxx.

“We are here, we are queer! We are trans! We are the LGBTQIA+ community and we celebrate us right now!" she said from her float. "We celebrate all that we are from all different walks of life. We protect each other. We use our privilege to protect those who don’t have any. We use our voice. We use and exercise our right to vote to protect our trans family! […] We protect Black folks here. We protect brown and Black."

Janelle continued, "All of us protect each other. We love each other and we create safe spaces for each other, ’cause there’s no pleasure without safety. So thank you for this safe space right now. I love you so much!”

Janelle's Pride Festival appearance came on the heels of The Age Of Pleasure, which dropped Friday, June 9, and marked her first album since 2018's Dirty Computer.

