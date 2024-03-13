Janelle Monáe headlining Outloud Festival for Pride Month

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Andrea Tuccillo

Janelle Monáe is set to headline Outloud Festival, a Pride-themed music event held in West Hollywood, Rolling Stone reports.

Other acts on the lineup include Doechii, Keke Palmer and Big Freedia. Kylie Minogue is the second headliner. 

"The community is going to recognize attention-grabbing names from top to bottom," Outloud CEO Jeff Consoletti tells Rolling Stone. "We're talking about strong allies and community representation. There seems to be trust from the industry and our fans in what we're building here. I'm proud of that."

The event, taking place in West Hollywood Park, helps kicks off Pride Month on June 1 and 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!