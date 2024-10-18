Janelle Monáe talks passion for horror genre, upcoming music and more

Janelle Monáe has a passion for the horror genre, as evidenced by her latest job: host of AMC's FearFest, a 700-hour slate of programming featuring horror-related films and shows.

As part of her role as host — or as she would call it, Halloqueen — Janelle shares trivia throughout the programming of shows and films that she handpicked.

"A lot of this brings back beautiful memories, memories of my cousins and I at my grandmother or aunt's house watching all of the films that I picked," she tells Variety. "I just love that around the season, it brings up memories of being little ... and going on this journey of frights and thrills and scares with the people you love."

She adds, "I think it also gives people the opportunity to bond with their friends and family around the season and movies and films, and recall the memories from the past and create new memories."

Elsewhere in the interview, Janelle says she loves horror because it comforts her. She says she's actually had music and ideas that have been haunting her in nightmares.

"This is a great high, creative season for me, because I have so many ideas and have so many sounds that I have nightmares about. The most beautiful nightmares about," Janelle says. "So I’m excited to share when it’s time to share."

And if you're wondering whether Janelle is dressing up for Halloween this year, the answer is yes. She actually had her costume figured out last year. She says she saved the costume for this year because she stood in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, which had asked people not to wear any movie character costumes during the strike.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.