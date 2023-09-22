James Fortune releases new EP, ﻿'Worth It', featuring Monica, Waka Flocka Flame and Zacardi Cortez

Gospel great James Fortune released his latest album, Worth It, a seven-track EP featuring a mix of gospel and hip-hop artists.

Fortune teamed up with fellow Stellar Award winner Zacardi Cortez for the album's titular track, rapper Waka Flocka Flame added a few bars to "Voyage," and R&B singer Monica laid vocals on "Trusting God."

"10 Years ago we encouraged you to Hold On," Fortune wrote on Instagram, referencing "Hold On," his 2012 collaboration with Monica. "Today we want you to know that we are just out here 'Trusting God.'"

With Worth It, Fortune aims to "remind listeners that their struggle and life trauma was worth it," writing in an album release statement, "God will turn your pain into profit."

