Jamaica meets Brooklyn in Shenseaa x Lola Brooke new single, "Beama"

Gabriel Eugene/Shutherspeed

By Jamia Pugh

There's new music out today from Jamaican-bred singer-rapper Shenseea, who tapped rapper-on-the-rise Lola Brooke for "Beama."

Released Friday, November 3, the new single and its accompanying music video see the two ladies rapping over a hard-hitting beat helmed by famed producer London On Da Track with help from Dready and Phil The Keys.

The official drop follows Shenseea's preview of the track during her From The Block Performance, and comes on the heels of "Waistline," her upbeat dancehall song with a matching hip dance.

Both female emcees have seen great music success this year — Shenseaa had her first Coachella performance, while Lola made her BET Awards debut and earned her first award nominations.

