Jack Harlow launches his own Kentucky festival, which he'll headline with SZA

Jack Harlow has frequently made sure to perform live in his home state of Kentucky, but now, he's taking that dedication to the next level.

The "Lovin On Me" rapper has announced a music festival, GAZEBO, which will take over his hometown of Louisville's Waterfront Park on May 25 and 26. He'll headline along with SZA. Some of the other 26 acts on the bill include PinkPantheress, Vince Staples and Omar Apollo, plus a DJ set from James Blake.

The festival will also feature local food and culture. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Jack Harlow Foundation to benefit various community organizations in Louisville.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET. Special fan presales will take place starting March 6 at 10 a.m. ET. VIP tickets will also be available. You can visit gazebofest.com for all the details on the presale and general ticket options.

Craig Greenberg, the mayor of Louisville, says in a statement, "Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown. This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can't wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people."

