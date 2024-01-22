Ja Rule talks his upcoming tour, Ashanti & Nelly + being left off Greatest Rappers list

When Ja Rule appeared on Tamron Hall recently, he opened up about his upcoming tour, the often-discussed Ashanti and Nelly reunion and his name being left off of Billboard's list of 50 Greatest Rappers.

Speaking about the list, he said, "I'm not a hater. Congrats to everyone on the list. These lists, they’re meaningless because music is subjective. You like who you want to like, you know, everybody has their favorite artist."

The "Clap Back" rapper did note that the list is comprised by Billboard — a publication that does "numbers and statistics."

"That list is impossible to make without Ja Rule being on it - statistically impossible," he added. "There's artists that don't have number one records, don't have number one albums."

When asked about the rekindled relationship between Ja Rule's longtime collaborator Ashanti and her boyfriend, Nelly, the rapper said, "I don't want to blow sis up! But the chemistry was there."

"I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because the way they just clicked and came back so fast," he added.

Speaking about his upcoming international Sunrise Tour, Ja Rule said he's doing things "a little bit differently" than shows of the past.

"People have seen me perform plenty of times but not like this. This show I'm doing with full production. You know, I got mountains and fire, I got suns and moons and floating stages."

He'll commemorate his 25 years in the music industry while on tour; with the road show, he plans to celebrate with fans and have a good time.

