It's about damn time: Lizzo says her dream of women dominating the music industry has come true

Lizzo has been out of the spotlight musically for awhile, but she's been keeping an eye on the charts — and she says what's been happening is literally something she's been praying for.

Speaking to Fortune at the publication's Most Powerful Women Summit in California, Lizzo said when she first got into music, she was a rapper, so she was constantly asked, "How do you feel about being a female rapper in a male-dominated industry?"

"I started to resent that question," she continued. "And I would answer, ‘You know what, my dream is that one day there are so many women that are dominating in the industry that you can fill an entire festival slot with just women.’ And that dream has come true.”

Lizzo said artists like SZA and Chappell Roan are "redefining the music industry," adding, "It's an incredible time to be a woman, an artist, and a fan. Fans are getting fed right now because there's so much great music out, and I'm so proud of my contemporaries and my sisters."

Lizzo's appearance at the summit marked one of her first public appearances since she was accused by former employees of, among other things, creating a toxic work environment. She has denied all allegations. According to Fortune, Lizzo told the summit that she wasn't afraid of being canceled anymore, joking that she "has pretty much been canceled for everything."

The "About Damn Time" singer also told the summit attendees that she'd already voted, for Kamala Harris. She posted footage of herself voting by mail wearing a Harris/Walz cap and a T-shirt that read, "It's about MAdam Time."

