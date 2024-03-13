Issa Rae, Kyla Pratt and more win NAACP Image Awards on night 2 of virtual awards show

Night two of the 55th NAACP Image Awards went down Tuesday night, virtually announcing another round of winners in the non-televised award categories. Among them were Issa Rae, Kyla Pratt and Leslie Jones.

Issa was victorious in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kyla took home the trophy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for her work on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. As for Leslie, she won Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series for The Daily Show After the Cut.

Other announced winners include DC Young Fly, for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) for Celebrity Squares, and Eboni K. Brown, for Outstanding News and Information Podcast for her work on the show Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams.

Day three of the 55th NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience takes place Wednesday, while the actual awards show, hosted by Queen Latifah, premieres Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Here's a full list of winners from night two of the virtual ceremony:

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

DC Young Fly - Celebrity Squares

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Wild 'N Out

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20 - Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Children’s Program

Gracie's Corner

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Leslie Jones - The Daily Show After The Cut

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

Doggyland

Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction

I Was A Soul Train Dancer

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

The After

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

Lil' Ruby

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Issa Rae - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams

Outstanding Podcast - Limited Series/Short Form

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast

Outstanding Podcast - Scripted Series

Yes We Cannabis

Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast

Here's The Thing

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast

Black Money Tree

