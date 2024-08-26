Isaac Hayes estate granted emergency hearing to stop Donald Trump from using "Hold On (I’m Coming)”

The estate of Isaac Hayes will have its day in court in its battle with Donald Trump over the use of the classic tune “Hold On (I’m Coming),” which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter for Sam & Dave.

The Hayes estate previously sent a letter to the Trump campaign demanding they stop using the tune at rallies, and threatened a $3 million lawsuit to cover licensing fees for the times the song has already been used without permission between 2022 and 2024.

Hayes' son Isaac Hayes III has revealed on Instagram that they did indeed file a lawsuit against Trump and a court has granted an emergency hearing set for Sept. 3 to "secure injunctive relief" in the case.

The lawyer for the Hayes estate, James Walker Jr., noted that he's "trying to get their hearing live streamed but it will most likely be a public hearing with no tv," adding, "Either way, appreciate you all for standing with our client @isaachayes3 and fighting for Black artists and the preservation of their legacy."

He also insisted the family didn't file the lawsuit for money, noting it's "about protecting your rights and your family's legacy and @isaachayes3 and @heatherhayes have done that here."

