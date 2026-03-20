If you have one of the 25 names, you were probably a Southern baby

A name doesn't stay in one place by accident. Some names cross every state line with ease — and some cluster so heavily in a single region that they function as a kind of invisible ID card, a piece of cultural geography hiding in plain sight.

To find out which names belong unmistakably to the South, Stacker analyzed Social Security Administration birth records and calculated how much more common each name was across 13 Southern states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia — compared to the national average. The result is a list of 25 names that, statistically speaking, are dead giveaways.

These are official names, not nicknames for something longer. Willie isn't short for William on these birth certificates — it's Willie. Bobby isn't a placeholder for Robert. Jimmy isn't waiting to become James. The South had a tradition of giving children the informal version of a name as the name itself, fully and officially, in a way that never took hold quite the same way in other regions. A few entries here are variations on familiar names — Angelia instead of Angela, Shelia instead of Sheila — with a distinctly Southern spelling that shows up in the data at striking rates.

A few other patterns emerge quickly. The South kept informal names — Ronnie, Freddie, Donnie — long after the rest of the country moved on. Several names on this list peaked in the postwar decades and now belong almost exclusively to grandparents. Others, like Ruby, are coming back. And the name at the very top of the list — the single most Southern name in the entire dataset — belongs to legends.

Read on to find out the 25 names most likely to reveal where you're from.

#25. Gwendolyn

58% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1953

Total people named Gwendolyn in the US: 118,754

Welsh in origin, four syllables long, and somehow perfectly at home below the Mason-Dixon line. Gwendolyn is the most formal name on this list — the kind that appears in full on the birth certificate and the diploma, and nowhere else. Everyone who actually knew her called her Gwen by the second day of school.

#24. Reginald

66% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1962

Total people named Reginald in the US: 106,569

It sounds like it belongs in a Victorian novel, but Reginald's American home is firmly below the Mason-Dixon line. The South has always had an appetite for names that carry a little weight — and then immediately shortened them. The introduction wasn't even finished before he became Reggie.

#23. Thelma

82% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1921

Total people named Thelma in the US: 201,818

Thelma peaked in 1921, which makes it one of the oldest names on this list — and one of the most distinctly Southern. It belongs to a specific kind of woman: practical, unsentimental, entirely herself. The 1991 film borrowed the name for a reason.

#22. Wanda

89% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1957

Total people named Wanda in the US: 276,160

Nearly 90% more common in the South than the national average. If you grew up in the region in the 1960s, you almost certainly knew at least two Wandas. The name never crossed over nationally the way it deserved to, which is exactly what makes it Southern.

#21. Ronnie

105% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Ronnie in the US: 179,730

Ronnie Milsap. Ronnie Van Zant, who fronted Lynyrd Skynyrd. The name had a postwar moment in America, and the South was at the center of it — proof of a regional preference for the informal that shows up again and again in this data.

#20. Rosa

109% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1925

Total people named Rosa in the US: 149,807

Rosa was already deeply Southern before December 1, 1955. After that day, it carried extra weight. Rosa Parks didn't create the name's regional concentration — the data predates her by decades — but she gave it a permanence that no naming trend ever could.

American civil rights activist, Rosa Parks is fingerprinted by Lieutenant DH Lackey in Montgomery, Alabama, after she was arrested during the Montgomery bus boycott. (Stacker/Stacker)

Underwood Archives // Getty Images

#19. Ruby

112% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1924

Total people named Ruby in the US: 340,821

Ruby peaked in the 1920s, which means most of the Rubys in this dataset are great-grandmothers now — or were. The name is coming back, led by a younger generation that found it exactly where the South left it. It never stopped feeling timeless, in the way that front porches are timeless.

#18. Eddie

113% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Eddie in the US: 200,808

Not Edward. Not Ed. Eddie — which says something specific about a person before you've even met them. The South has always favored names that don't put on airs, and Eddie fits that preference exactly: approachable, unpretentious, impossible to be formal with.

#17. Cedric

113% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1982

Total people named Cedric in the US: 37,229

The youngest name in this dataset by peak year, Cedric, became a distinctly Black Southern name in the early 1980s — carried by athletes, entertainers, and everyday people across the Deep South. It's the one entry on this list that belongs entirely to the modern era.

#16. Glenda

114% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1950

Total people named Glenda in the US: 105,396

Two syllables that come out easy and warm — Glenda has a softness that fits the Southern cadence perfectly. It peaked right at mid-century, which puts most Glendas squarely in the generation of women who raised the baby boomers and didn't need recognition for it.

#15. Johnny

122% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Johnny in the US: 313,318

Johnny Cash. Johnny Unitas. Johnny from down the road, who everyone just called Johnny. The name carries a whole world in two syllables — easygoing, dependable, and as Southern as the music that made it famous.

#14. Tommy

128% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Tommy in the US: 174,261

Tommy is the kid who grew up to coach Little League, never left his hometown, and doesn't see anything wrong with either of those facts. In the South, that's not a consolation — that's the whole point.

#13. Angelia

132% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1966

Total people named Angelia in the US: 18,902

Angela is everywhere. Angelia is uniquely Southern. The extra syllable, the slightly different rhythm — this is what Southern naming conventions do to a name, giving it a specificity that the original never had. It's not a misspelling. It's a provenance.

#12. Freddie

135% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Freddie in the US: 68,200

Freddie over Frederick. Ronnie over Ronald. Donnie over Donald. The Southern preference for the informal version of a name is one of the clearest patterns in this dataset, and Freddie is among the purest examples — warm, unpretentious, and disproportionately concentrated below the Mason-Dixon line.

#11. Jimmy

137% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Jimmy in the US: 285,150

The South gave America two presidents named Jimmy (Carter, and, depending on how generously you count, James K. Polk). That's not a coincidence. This name has always belonged to the region — and the region, more than once, sent it to Washington.

#10. Patsy

138% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1941

Total people named Patsy in the US: 115,372

Patsy Cline made this name immortal. It peaked during World War II, when the South was naming daughters after women who were tough enough to hold things together while the men were gone — and graceful enough to make it look easy. Cline embodied both.

Singer Patsy Cline poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tennessee circa 1958. (Stacker/Stacker)

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#9. Charlie

147% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Georgia

Peak year: 1919

Total people named Charlie in the US: 155,628

Charlie peaked before the Great Depression, which means it arrived in the South the old way — slowly, without explanation, and with enough staying power to outlast everything that came after. It's the name of grandfathers now, and before that, great-grandfathers, and before that, the kind of person who told stories worth sitting down for.

#8. Billy

156% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1934

Total people named Billy in the US: 380,732

Billy peaked in Depression-era America, and the rest of the country eventually moved on. The South didn't. It's the name of someone who knows how to fix a truck without being asked, and that's meant as a compliment — because in the South, it always is.

#7. Bobbie

158% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1934

Total people named Bobbie in the US: 83,945

The feminine form of Bobby follows the same pattern as its counterpart: deeply Southern, mid-century, and entirely unpretentious. Bobbie is the name of someone's grandmother who made biscuits from scratch, didn't need a recipe, and wouldn't have understood why you were asking.

#6. Donnie

161% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1952

Total people named Donnie in the US: 56,544

Donnie never became the dominant form the way Bobby or Billy did, but its concentration in the South is striking. If you meet a Donnie, the odds are better than even that he grew up somewhere with a county fair, a high school football rivalry, and a diner that's been open since 1962.

#5. Janie

165% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Janie in the US: 64,334

Jane became Janie the same way a lot of names got softened in the South — with an extra syllable that makes it feel like you already know her. The data puts it at 165% more common in the South than the national average. Sweet, but not fragile. The distinction matters.

#4. Shelia

167% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: North Carolina

Peak year: 1959

Total people named Shelia in the US: 44,848

This is not a typo. Shelia — not Sheila — is a distinctly Southern spelling that appears in the SSA data at striking rates. The transposed vowels are the tell. If you've ever seen this name on a church directory or a county fair ribbon, you already know exactly where it came from.

#3. Bobby

167% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Texas

Peak year: 1937

Total people named Bobby in the US: 311,791

There were Bobbys all over mid-century America, but the South claimed this one early and held it longer than anyone else. Short, friendly, and structurally incapable of formality — it was made for front-porch culture, and front-porch culture made it its own.

#2. Annie

177% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Georgia

Peak year: 1922

Total people named Annie in the US: 287,095

One of the oldest names on this list, Annie, peaked in the early 1920s and has one of the highest Southern concentrations in the entire dataset. Georgia leads all states. There's something about the name that never left the region, even as it faded everywhere else — quietly rooted, the way old things tend to be in the South.

#1. Willie

184% more common in the South than the national average

Most popular state: Georgia

Peak year: 1947

Total people named Willie in the US: 413,092

Willie Nelson. Willie Mays. By the numbers, the most Southern name in America. No other name in this dataset is more concentrated in the region, and no other name on this list belongs to more legends. If you're a Willie, the data already knew where you were from.

American singer, songwriter and musician, Willie Nelson performs live on stage in New York in April 1978. (Stacker/Stacker)

Michael Putland // Getty Images