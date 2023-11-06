ICYMI: Usher serenades a reality star, Megan Thee Stallion makes YouTube history and mor

Usher's continuing to serenade the celebrity women attending his Las Vegas residency. His latest victim: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. During his show on Saturday, he walked up to Kenya in the crowd while singing about her dress of choice. "In that white, ooh girl you got them hips out," he sang. The two then shared a sensual dance as he performed the Confessions cut "Superstar." "@usher snatched my soul last night," Kenya wrote on Instagram after the show.

Megan Thee Stallion ended fans' wait for music Friday when she debuted "Cobra," the first track under her new independent label, Hot Girl Productions LLC. The Douglas Bernardt-directed visual garnered more than 2.14 million views in its 24 hours, her management Roc Nation announced. It's now the biggest YouTube debut for a solo female rapper this year.

Yung Miami took time on Saturday to wish her beau Diddy a happy birthday. "Happy birthday @diddy There's no other place I'd rather be! I love to rock with you," Miami wrote alongside a series of photos of her and the entrepreneur. She later shared pics of them from what appeared to be his birthday outing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.