ICYMI: Usher gets emotional at residency end, Nicki Minaj links with Monica & Keyshia Cole and more

After two years of his My Way residency, Usher ended his Las Vegas run with an emotional final performance. Video shared by The Shade Room shows the R&B singer bent down on both knees, hands folded in a praying position and crying what seems to be tears of joy. Surrounded by his onstage crew, Usher attempts to stand up and bring himself to his feet, but his emotions get the best of him as he leans back over to continue crying. The Saturday show was the last in a series of performances that went viral for his serenading of popular celebrities.

It was a trio many didn't expect, they say, when Nicki Minaj, Monica and Keyshia Cole linked up. Nicki and the ladies went live on Instagram with jokes and a freestyle song and rap. Fans on the internet expressed interest in new music from the three of them and pointed to a possible collaboration on Nicki's upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, expected to release this Friday, December 8.

Colorado University football coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and his fiancé, Tracey Edmonds, announced their split after a reported 12-year relationship. "We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts," Edmonds wrote in her Instagram post. The couple is said to have been engaged for the last four years but never tied the knot.

Sha'Carri Richardson gave an heartwarming speech about "God's timing" while accepting the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year Award at the USA Track and Field Night of Legends ceremony. "The God that I serve, everything happens when it's suppose to happen," she said.

