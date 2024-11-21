ICYMI: Travis Scott, Millennium Tour 2025 and Lil Baby

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Another Millennium Tour is on the way. Omarion and Bow Wow will return as headliners, adding Trey Songz as a main act this go-round. They'll be joined by Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P and newcomers Plies, Boosie and Nivea. The tour kicks off March 7 in Louisville, Kentucky, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

After it was announced that Travis Scott would be headlining Coachella 2025, he took to Instagram to tease fans about what's to come. "NEW CHAPTER NEW PERFORMANCE NEW COACHELLA BY LA FLAME AND CACTUS JACK FIRST OF ITS KIND," he captioned the post, which featured a Coachella poster that blocked out all the names but his. "PS YALL GOT TILL APRIL CAUSE IM COMING."

Lil Baby is giving fans a clue about who to expect on his upcoming album, Wham (Who Hard As Me). He posted a photo of himself in front of a whiteboard with a list of song titles and their features. Young Thug, FutureGloRilla and Rod Wave were on the list.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!