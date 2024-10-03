ICYMI: Rihanna, Kaytranada & Childish Gambino and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Paparazzi caught up with Rihanna as she was leaving a party, and she was asked if she'd ever been to one of Diddy's parties. "Did you attend any of P.Diddy's parties? Were you involved in any of the freak offs?" the cameraman asked, prompting Rihanna to smirk. She then mumbled, "That's crazy," before getting into a car.

Trae Tha Truth is on his way to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. "Carolina's and Florida …. Im In Route to assist and Do What We Can…. We Know Its Bad There," he wrote on Instagram. "Letting You Know We With You… [prayer and heart emojis] Dm @reliefgang @reliefgangcarlos (Let us Know What Routes Are Closed And Whats Best Routes To Get In Heavy Affected Areas….."

Kaytranada released the video for "Witchy" featuring Childish Gambino. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the video finds the two performing in a supernatural setting. The video's available to watch on YouTube.

