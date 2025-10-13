ICYMI: Questlove, Chance the Rapper and more

Questlove received the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award Friday for his cultural impact, and ability to effect social change through his music and films. Quinta Brunson presented him with the award, which he accepted with a speech encouraging people to fight against feelings of doubt and to be creative. "Now is the time more than ever ... because it's cathartic, it's therapeutic, but it's necessary," he said, as per Billboard. "And right now, joy is an act of rebellion, so I thank you for celebrating me with this honor."

Chance the Rapper teamed with the Chicago Transit Authority for a custom Star Line train in promotion of his latest album. The train will run for a month and features live music, photo ops and more. "I grew up taking the train from 79th to everywhere," Chance said in a statement, according to The Source. "All of the train lines create a pathway to connection and community. That's what STAR LINE is about—coming together, standing up, and protecting each other."

Travis Scott took the stage Saturday night at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg after fans waited over an hour and a half. When a fan alleged he got onstage "over an hour late," Travis took to X to address the chatter. "Wasn't a hour late. Lighting delay brudda Flame always ready," he wrote.

The Purple Rain Broadway musical will kick off in Prince's native Minneapolis, writer Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins told CBS News. "It just felt right," he said. "It was one of the first thoughts we had when we signed onto the show was, 'You have to premiere this in Minneapolis.'" The show will run at Minneapolis' State Theatre from Oct. 16 to Nov. 23.

