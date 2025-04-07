ICYMI: Normani deluxe, Young Scooter's funeral details and more

Normani's debut album was released in 2024, but her Dopamine era may not yet be over: She said on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday that she and her team have been talking about a deluxe album. "[But] I got the visuals coming as well. I hear y'all."

A visitation was held for Young Scooter in Atlanta Sunday, days after fans gathered at Bessie Branham Park to release balloons in honor of the late rapper. His funeral will take place Monday afternoon at the Saint Philip AME Church. 11Alive reports he'll be buried in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Fetty Wap is still in prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in 2022, and now his sister is calling for his sentence to be commuted. "April is Second Chance Month—a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," Divinity Maxwell-Butts wrote on Instagram. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time."

Bow Wow and Omarion may both be on The Millennium Tour 2025, but they aren't on good terms. "It's complicated. I don't want to talk [to him]," Bow Wow said on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast when asked about Omarion. "It's nothing to talk about, not even in a bad way."

“It’s just when you lend your hand out and you try to be the bigger person—and try to rap—but you get no response,” he said. “You go, ‘OK we’ll leave it right here.’"

