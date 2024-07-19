ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion's Emergency Power Program, Janet Jackson's thoughts on interviews and more

Megan Thee Stallion is helping folks in her hometown of Houston who were affected by Hurricane Beryl. Alongside her Pete and Thomas Foundation and Bread of Life Inc., she's launched an Emergency Power Program intended to give senior citizens generators that can be used to get electricity during natural disasters. "It's been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms," Megan said. "We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies."

Dr. Dre and Snoop recently reunited for a performance celebrating the launch of their Gin & Juice beverage in the U.K. Shaquille O'Neal introduced the rappers, who respectively performed "The Next Episode," "Nuthin' But a G Thang" and "Drop It Like It's Hot." Eminem also performed his songs "Houdini" and "Forgot About Dre" for the crowd, which included LeBron James and Idris Elba.

Janet Jackson would rather stay mute than do interviews. Speaking to the U.K.-based radio show Heart, she said, "I don't mean to be rude, but I have to be honest with you. Please stop asking me questions. And I don't mean that in a—because I've never thought that I give a good interview. I really don't like speaking, so I'd rather stay quiet and listen to other people talk. That's always been me, so I'd rather just be quiet."

Cory Hardrict told TMZ he's excited to be in Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black. "It's the number one movie in the world. I'm excited, man," he said, adding he doesn't know anything about the zero percent rating the movie has on Rotten Tomatoes. "If the culture's rocking with it, it's all love."

