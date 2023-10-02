ICYMI: Meek Mill hosts Reform Alliance fundraising event, Offset joins Usher for surprise performance and more

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and entrepreneur Michael Rubin's star-studded casino party turned out to be a "huge success" over the weekend as the event, hosted by the group's Reform Alliance, raised over $20 million for criminal justice reform. Deeming it "one of the most successful fundraisers ever," Rubin shared that the charity event raked in close to $24 million. Meek Mill took to Instagram with photos of the celebration, attended by prominent Hollywood and music figures such as Travis Scott, Jadakiss, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Matthew McConaughey, Quavo and more.

Usher treated fans at his show in Paris to a surprise performance by Offset. "That's what it feel like when New York is in the house," Usher said after warming the audience up to Jay-Z & Kanye's "N***** in Paris." "But when the south run it, we southern N****** in Paris," the singer said before introducing Offset, who reps Atlanta. The duo shared the stage while Offset performed "Bad and Boujee," the hit Migos record released in 2017.

Tina Knowles proudly showed off Blue Ivy's "amazing" makeup skills in a video shared to Instagram over the weekend. Writing that the 11-year-old "never ceases to amaze me," Tina said "she can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on!" Tina wrote that her granddaughter reminds her of a younger Solange, "who could do well just about anything she put her mind to."

