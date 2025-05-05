ICYMI: Lauryn Hill, André 3000 and more

Lauryn Hill returned to Harvard University Friday to speak with students about writing music. Clips of her roundtable discussion captured her as she spoke about the importance of finding a community that understands and appreciates you and focusing on the truth rather than the performance. "I write what I love, I find what I care about, and then I write about that," she said at one point. Her speech received a standing ovation.

André 3000 is seeking the public's help in finding his missing blue, two-toned hardcover notebook, which was last seen on March 29 in Amsterdam. He's shared posters, including his official email address, website and a link to download the poster to share it. Fans thought it was a teaser for an upcoming album, but his spokesperson told Stereogum it's not a gimmick.

Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey are cooking up some music. While on an episode of Track Star, he guessed that the song playing was "Always Be My Baby" by "the Mariah Carey." "I remember in like fifth grade or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush," he said. "We're working on some music on her new album."

