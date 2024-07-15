ICYMI: Kid Cudi releases "Superboy" music video, Wiz Khalifa's illegal consumption charge and more

-- Kid Cudi has released a music video for "Superboy," which finds him on his trip to South Africa. "Love to everyone I met on the journey and shout out to The Teriyaki Boyz especially my guy Verbal!!!" Cudi wrote on the social platform X alongside the announcement.

-- While at the Beach, Please! Festival at the Black Sea Coast in Romania, Wiz Khalifa was charged for his possession and onstage consumption of cannabis, considered a "risk drug" in the country.

"During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," Agence France Presse reports. He was charged with illegal drug possession.

Wiz later wrote on social media, “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”

-- Meagan Good is setting the record straight about a viral video that appeared to show Michael Ealy embracing her and ignoring her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. "So we're just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — 'before' he gives me a big brother hug?" she commented under a Shade Room post. "Lol smh super unfortunate how people don't have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It's sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall."

