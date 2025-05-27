ICYMI: Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas and more

After becoming the first rapper to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade, Kendrick Lamar has dropped his first commercial for the brand, which seemingly references his feud with Drake. "Going the distance. Losing. So I know I always win," he says in the voice-over. The ad is soundtracked by his song "Peekaboo."

In other K. Dot news, Questlove said he was surprised to see Kendrick pay tribute to The Roots in "Squabble Up." "I was so shocked because the way that people told me — I woke up to 30 K. Dot texts. I thought, 'Oh no. He just dissed us,'" he told Jennifer Hudson. "I thought it was something else. And they were like, 'No, he paid tribute to y'all in this video.'" He continues, "It's an honor, but it's also a surprise when you see people acknowledging you after all this time."

Leon Thomas released Heels, the deluxe version of his album Mutt. "New sounds. Same soul. The other side of the story," he wrote of the deluxe, which has nine bonus records. Masego, Wale, Kehlani, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and more are featured.

42 Dugg dropped a music video for the hard-hitting single "We Not Done." In the clip, he and his team pop bottles, spend money at the club and ride through his native Detroit on ATVs and dirt bikes. The video, which arrived ahead of his performance at a hometown show, is now available to watch on YouTube.

