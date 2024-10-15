ICYMI: Juice Wrld, Teyana Taylor, Ashanti

Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts may be delayed. The album was initially supposed to come out on Oct. 18, but a look at its page on Apple Music says the release date is Nov. 22.

Juice Wrld has two new songs out: "Both Ways" and "Cavalier," both part of his The Pre-Party (Extended) EP. The former dropped with a music video directed by Trippie Redd and DotComNirvan.

Teyana Taylor will be in the building when celebrities are honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday. She'll take the stage to help induct Dionne Warwick, who she'll play in an upcoming biopic.

Ashanti is one of the many people celebrating a birthday this Libra season. Since she couldn't visit an island, hubby Nelly seemingly brought the island to her. A clip shared on Instagram shows her giving a speech, expressing her love for her Nelly and their son.

