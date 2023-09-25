ICYMI: Halle cries tears of joy for Chlöe's final tour stop, Teyana Taylor & Jay-Z pose for pics and more

By Jamia Pugh

Halle Bailey showered her sister Chlöe with lots of love — and tears — after Chlöe wrapped her In Pieces Tour over the weekend. In video shared by The Shade Room, the sisters are seen hugging one another, with Halle crying tears of joy in celebration of the final performance in London. "That was amazing!" Halle said. "I cried so hard!" Earlier in the night, Halle shared footage to her Instagram of the crowd and an image of her smiling in her gold, one-piece concert outfit. "Tonight is my angel sisters last night of tour," Halle wrote along with sparkling star emojis.

Teyana Taylor posed for pictures alongside Jay-Z after they both attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Houston stops."Renaissance in H-Town hit different!" Teyana wrote on the series of playful images shared to Instagram. The Houston show marks one of Teyana's first appearances since publicly announcing that she and her husband of seven years, Iman Shumpert, have split.

LaTocha Scott of the hit '90s girl group Xscape announced she'll soon drop a Christmas album. The singer took to Twitter with cover art for the album, which sees her sitting in front of red garland in a red formal gown and white Santa hat. Text on the post reads, This Christmas Wrapped with Love — an apparent title for the upcoming project.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!