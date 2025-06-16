ICYMI: Drake, Young Thug and Ne-Yo

Drake called Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh a goof, seemingly for attending Kendrick Lamar's concert in Toronto. Drake shared a screenshot of a DM he sent Singh that said "you're a goof." Singh responded, "I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it, I shouldn't have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canada]. For me, it'll always be Drake over Kendrick." Drake then unfollowed Singh on Instagram.

After learning how much Adin Ross makes from streaming, Young Thug joked he might consider changing his profession. "I'ma stop doing music and start streaming. I think I'm gonna stop. I'm telling ya, I'm done rapping and gonna start streaming," he said on a stream with Ross. "Y'all live a cool life. Y'all go everywhere everyday. Y'all got cats wondering around this b****. Y'all got all types of crazy stuff."

Ne-Yo recently recalled the time his studio session with Keyshia Cole didn't work out. "I don't know if something had happened before she got there, but she kinda came in the studio on 10 a little bit, which had already rubbed me the wrong way because I was like, 'Damn, I don't even know you. Why are you mad at me?'" he recalled on the We Sound Crazy podcast. He says he eventually sang a song he'd drafted and was met with the response, "Yeah that's cool hold on." Ne-Yo claims Keyshia then left the room and never returned.

