ICYMI: Burna Boy performs with Toni Braxton, Doja deletes Instagram and more

Burna Boy brought Toni Braxton out onstage at his sold-out Atlanta show on Saturday. The two performed his song "Last Last" for the first time together live. The song went Platinum and topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chat for eight weeks. Burna Boy's next show is Monday, March 11, in Tampa, Florida.



Doja Cat is taking a break from Instagram. "i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much," she wrote in a message caught in screengrabs. "the way i'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***** up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye."



Cardi B attended Vanity Fair's Oscars After Party on Sunday, but later on Instagram Live, she hinted that she ran into somebody she wasn't happy to see. While on Live, Cardi took a call from someone and told them, "I definitely ran into somebody. You know me, I don't play that s***. But I'll call you later 'cause I'm on Live. I'll tell you all the tea on it later. Bye." It's not clear who she was referring to, but Saweetie was reportedly at the party too, and Cardi is known to have had issues with her.

