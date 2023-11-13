ICYMI: 50 Cent teases new ﻿BMF ﻿spinoff, Sha'Carri Richardson gets her own day + track in Dallas and more

A new BMF spinoff is on the way, says executive producer 50 Cent. The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to tease an upcoming show based on the character Lamar, played by Eric Kofi-Abrefa. The London-born actor make an appearance in a video that features footage of the Manchester stop of 50's The Final Lap Tour. "BMF LAMAR SPIN OFF COMING SOON!" 50 captioned the post.

World champion track star Sha'Carri Richardson celebrated having a day named in her honor in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. She shared images of the special ceremony on Instagram, writing, "to have November 10, 2023 dubbed Sha'Carri's Richardson Day is incredible." Richardson, world's fastest woman, also now has a track named after her, as Dallas ISD renamed the John Kincaide Stadium track the Sha'Carri Richardson track. "I literally can't even put into words the honor it is," she wrote.

Nick Cannon partied alongside the mother of three of his children, Abby De La Rosa, to celebrate their youngest daughter's birthday. "11:11 A Beautiful Time and a Beautiful Day!" Cannon captioned his Instagram post of a party photo. "Happy 1st birthday to my daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon Daddy Loves You!!!"

