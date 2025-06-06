ICMYI: Travis Scott, Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Travis Scott's May 10 performance in Barcelona in promotion of his jersey collaboration with FC Barcelona is now available to watch on Spotify. Spotify Presents: Travis Scott Live from Barcelona features his live renditions of hits including "FE!N," "4x4," "Sicko Mode" and "goosebumps," as well as "Dumb" and "Kick Out" from Jackboys 2. "This film is a piece of the energy we created in Barcelona," Scott told Spotify. "The fans showed up for my first performance there and it was a wild, real moment. Now fans around the world can tap in and feel that same vibe."

One chaps mishap don't stop no show. While onstage for her first Cowboy Carter tour show in London, Beyoncé's chaps fell to the floor during her performance of "I'm That Girl." She slid her hands down during the music break and picked them up, continuing with her choreography. One of her dancers then attached them and made sure they were secure.

Jay-Z has his money on the Oklahoma City Thunders, who are in an NBA Finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers. A social media post from Fanatics and Roc Nation revealed he bet $1 million that OKC would beat the Pacers in five games. The payout if he's right will be $3.3 million. Pacers are up 1-0 following Game 1.

