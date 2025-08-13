How a workplace safety program can save your business money

NEXT reports that effective workplace safety programs reduce injuries, save costs on insurance, and boost productivity while ensuring compliance with OSHA regulations.

How a workplace health and safety program can save your business money

What is a workplace safety training program? It’s a structured plan that educates employees to identify, prevent, and handle workplace hazards.

Safety practices in the workplace can help reduce workplace injuries, promote a healthy work environment, and help ensure that businesses comply with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) regulations.

Workplace accidents aren’t just disruptive; they can seriously harm employees and cost a growing business profits, time, and other precious resources.

NEXT explains why workplace safety training matters, how it can financially benefit a business, and provides easy steps to implement a successful training program.

Regular training, clear communication, and continuous evaluation are key elements of a successful safety training program.

Here are four ways a workplace safety program could directly save on costs for any business:

Reduced costs for workers' compensation insurance. Fewer workplace injuries often means fewer workers' compensation claims, and insurers often reward safer workplaces with more favorable rates. Some insurance companies may also charge lower premiums to businesses with effective workplace safety practices in place. Fewer bills for recovering employees. Less injuries at work can also directly reduce expenses associated with medical bills, legal costs, and administrative overhead. Healthy workers can help boost productivity. Secure and injury-free employees can mean less downtime and less absenteeism to keep a business running smoothly. No fines for regulatory penalties. Safety violations can result in hefty fines from regulatory agencies like OSHA. A thorough safety program can help maintain compliance and avoid costly penalties.

Six steps to create a workplace safety training program

These six practical steps can make a workplace safety training program clear and manageable for any small business owner.

1. Conduct a thorough hazard assessment

Walk through every area of your business and note potential hazards such as slippery floors, unsafe equipment, and ergonomic risks.

OSHA has a recommended set of actions for identifying hazards:

Inspect the physical workplace for safety hazards . Examine all equipment, work areas, and facilities.

. Examine all equipment, work areas, and facilities. Identify health hazards . These may include chemical, physical hazards, biological hazards, and ergonomic risk factors.

. These may include chemical, physical hazards, biological hazards, and ergonomic risk factors. Conduct incident investigations . Review workplace incidents like injuries, illnesses, close calls/near misses, and reports of other concerns.

. Review workplace incidents like injuries, illnesses, close calls/near misses, and reports of other concerns. Identify potential emergency and non-routine situation hazards . These could be fires, equipment shutdowns, weather emergencies, and hazardous material spills.

. These could be fires, equipment shutdowns, weather emergencies, and hazardous material spills. Organize information about workplace hazards. Organize and review all types of potential hazards and which workers may be exposed to them.

Document these hazards clearly, as this assessment forms the foundation of a safety training program. Update your assessments regularly as your business grows or changes.

2. Define safety training goals

Set measurable goals for your safety training program. Review your hazard assessment and prioritize what you've logged.

For example, it may be in your best interest to reduce the number of equipment-related accidents. You could aim to reduce these injuries by 30% in the next six months. Or maybe you want to improve employee response to emergencies. You could make it a goal to safely complete an evacuation drill in less than three minutes by the end of the quarter.

3. Develop engaging training materials

Safety and health training work better with collective commitment. Clearly communicate your organization's safety goals and why they're important to the team.

Create practical, relevant, and engaging training materials. Some examples include:

Illustrated posters for proper lifting techniques or emergency procedures.

Interactive workshops, role-playing scenarios, and hands-on demonstrations.

Instructional videos showing proper techniques or safety procedures.

Manuals and checklists that document instructions.

Many free and paid workplace safety program templates and resources are available online. And some of them allow you to customize content for your industry or business. Some of these include:

4. Schedule regular and consistent training sessions

Schedule regular training sessions, whether it's a weekly "toolbox talk" with your crew or a few minutes at your monthly staff meeting. Communicate these training sessions in advance. Ensure that all employees participate, regardless of their experience or role.

Develop onboarding training for new hires and periodic refreshers for current employees. Use varied training formats, such as workshops, group sessions, online courses, and practical drills to keep employees engaged.

5. Regularly evaluate and improve your training

Evaluate the effectiveness of your training sessions. Track incidents, employee attendance and employee feedback. Hold regular meetings to discuss safety performance and areas that need improvement. Keep training dynamic and responsive. Adjust training based on real-world feedback and results.

6. Maintain training records

Good documentation supports compliance and improvement. Use a digital solution for easy access and updates.

Keep thorough records of every training session, including dates, topics covered, participants, and any feedback. When an incident occurs, record what happened and the actions you took.

Best practices for workplace safety for small businesses

Enhance your employee safety training program with these practical tips:

Schedule regular refreshers. Reinforce training frequently to maintain awareness. Keep it interactive and hands-on. Engage employees actively through practical exercises. Use clear, simple communication. Use plain language and visual aids. Encourage feedback. Actively seek and implement employee suggestions. Build a positive safety culture. Involve employees in training and regularly acknowledge safe behaviors. Conduct safety drills. Regularly practice emergency procedures to ensure quick, effective responses during actual emergencies. Provide appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Make sure employees always have easy access to proper PPE when needed, and that they're trained on proper PPE usage.

Workplace safety training FAQs

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions small business owners have about workplace safety training.

Is workplace safety training mandatory for all businesses?

Generally, OSHA regulations apply to nearly all private-sector employers and their employees, regardless of business size or industry. However, specific training requirements can vary based on your industry's unique hazards. This means most small businesses must implement some form of workplace safety training to stay compliant and avoid penalties.

How often should small businesses conduct safety training?

OSHA recommends at least once a year, with additional sessions when new equipment, processes or risks appear in your workplace.

Who needs to participate in safety training?

Everyone on your team — from your newest hire to management — should be involved to ensure consistent safety practices.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.