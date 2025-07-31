How much house $1 million buys you in Tallahassee

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Tallahassee, FL. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tallahassee. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2825 Turkey Hill Trl, Tallahassee
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,034
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 2825 Turkey Hill Trl, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

740 Casa Ribera Ln, Tallahassee
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,898
- Price per square foot: $344
- See 740 Casa Ribera Ln, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

4231 Lakemor Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,604
- Price per square foot: $379
- See 4231 Lakemor Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

3261 Carollton Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $929,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,282
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 3261 Carollton Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

1020 Summerbrooke Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,713
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 1020 Summerbrooke Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

5731 Farnsworth Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,056
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 5731 Farnsworth Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

6131 Heartland Circle Cir, Tallahassee
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,218
- Price per square foot: $279
- See 6131 Heartland Circle Cir, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

8832 Winged Foot Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,328
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 8832 Winged Foot Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

4780 Buckhead Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,990
- Price per square foot: $180
- See 4780 Buckhead Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

2593 Merganser Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,462
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 2593 Merganser Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

727 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $895,000
- 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,975
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 727 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

909 Circle Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,893
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 909 Circle Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

410 N Calhoun St, Tallahassee
- Price: $887,550
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,977
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 410 N Calhoun St, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

3481 Lakeshore Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,768
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 3481 Lakeshore Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

2003 Ellicott Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,354
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 2003 Ellicott Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

4145 Rampart Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $863,400
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,447
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 4145 Rampart Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

3508 Trillium Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,675
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 3508 Trillium Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

9270 Carr Lane Aerie, Tallahassee
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,578
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 9270 Carr Lane Aerie, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

1020 Baum Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,342
- Price per square foot: $362
- See 1020 Baum Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

3916 Ardmore Ln, Tallahassee
- Price: $843,400
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,447
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 3916 Ardmore Ln, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

195 Coe Landing Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $843,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,817
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 195 Coe Landing Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

300 S Duval St #2209, Tallahassee
- Price: $839,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,360
- Price per square foot: $617
- See 300 S Duval St #2209, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

420 South Ride, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 420 South Ride, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

8888 Saltcoates Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,282
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 8888 Saltcoates Ct, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

6565 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,906
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 6565 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

3014 Gentilly St, Tallahassee
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,667
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 3014 Gentilly St, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

9078 Shoal Creek Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 9078 Shoal Creek Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

8555 Congressional Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,063
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 8555 Congressional Dr, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

4146 Forsythe Way, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,100
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 4146 Forsythe Way, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

3621 Moody Trl, Tallahassee
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,701
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 3621 Moody Trl, Tallahassee on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!