How much house $1 million buys you in Tallahassee

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Tallahassee, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tallahassee. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2825 Turkey Hill Trl, Tallahassee

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,034

- Price per square foot: $247

740 Casa Ribera Ln, Tallahassee

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,898

- Price per square foot: $344

4231 Lakemor Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,604

- Price per square foot: $379

3261 Carollton Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $929,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,282

- Price per square foot: $217

1020 Summerbrooke Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,713

- Price per square foot: $249

5731 Farnsworth Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,056

- Price per square foot: $302

6131 Heartland Circle Cir, Tallahassee

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,218

- Price per square foot: $279

8832 Winged Foot Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,328

- Price per square foot: $270

4780 Buckhead Ct, Tallahassee

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,990

- Price per square foot: $180

2593 Merganser Ct, Tallahassee

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,462

- Price per square foot: $259

727 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $895,000

- 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,975

- Price per square foot: $179

909 Circle Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,893

- Price per square foot: $309

410 N Calhoun St, Tallahassee

- Price: $887,550

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,977

- Price per square foot: $178

3481 Lakeshore Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,768

- Price per square foot: $232

2003 Ellicott Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,354

- Price per square foot: $260

4145 Rampart Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $863,400

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,447

- Price per square foot: $250

3508 Trillium Ct, Tallahassee

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,675

- Price per square foot: $231

9270 Carr Lane Aerie, Tallahassee

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,578

- Price per square foot: $329

1020 Baum Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,342

- Price per square foot: $362

3916 Ardmore Ln, Tallahassee

- Price: $843,400

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,447

- Price per square foot: $244

195 Coe Landing Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $843,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,817

- Price per square foot: $299

300 S Duval St #2209, Tallahassee

- Price: $839,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,360

- Price per square foot: $617

420 South Ride, Tallahassee

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,312

- Price per square foot: $249

8888 Saltcoates Ct, Tallahassee

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,282

- Price per square foot: $251

6565 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,906

- Price per square foot: $283

3014 Gentilly St, Tallahassee

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,667

- Price per square foot: $309

9078 Shoal Creek Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,632

- Price per square foot: $220

8555 Congressional Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,063

- Price per square foot: $261

4146 Forsythe Way, Tallahassee

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,100

- Price per square foot: $194

3621 Moody Trl, Tallahassee

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,701

- Price per square foot: $215

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

