How Ciara celebrated Ciara Day in Atlanta

Ciara released a new song with Latto on Monday in honor of Ciara Day in Atlanta. "This Right Here" is produced by Jazze Pha, marking her reunion with the man who made the beats for "1, 2 Step" and "Goodies."

"'This Right Here' is the type of collaboration I always dreamt of! Being together with my hometown friends on this record means so much to me," Ciara said in a statement, according to Billboard. "Also knowing the amazing history that Jazze Pha and I have had together makes this moment, extra special. I want to thank Latto for bringing her infectious ATL girl energy to this record."

Ciara adds that "This Right Here" is one of her "favorite tracks" on Cici, which is set to drop on Aug. 22.

She also celebrated Ciara Day Monday, expanding her and husband Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation with the launch of a new center in Atlanta.

The nonprofit is "dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering today's youth to lead with a why not you attitude," the website says. In an Instagram Story, Russell revealed more centers will be coming to New York and New Jersey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.