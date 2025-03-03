Homosassa Springs 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Homosassa Springs, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 73 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 47 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 71 °F, low of 47 °F (53% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 73 °F, low of 57 °F (62% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 73 °F, low of 62 °F (80% humidity)

- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Strong breeze (29 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 62 °F, low of 54 °F (47% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (30% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 70 °F, low of 60 °F (79% humidity)

- Overcast with a 73% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (77% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM

