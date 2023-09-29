"Hip hop is back": Fans praise Meek Mill and Rick Ross' new song + video, "Shaq & Kobe"

It's an MMG reunion in the latest song and video from Meek Mill, who tapped his boss Rick Ross for "Shaq & Kobe" — and fans are loving it.

"Hip hop is back," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Prior to its release on Friday, Meek teased the new track on Instagram, informing users that if they left 20,000 comments under the post of the single's cover art, he'd drop the song early.

"Leave a comment if you miss that MMG SOUND OF RAP MUSIC… because labels saying rap dying," he wrote.

Meek's fanbase welcomed his return to music, with many writing in hopes of a new album coming soon.

"I can't wait for an album but we'll take whatever you put out," one user said. "The streets is dry we Need more!" another said.

"Shaq & Kobe" is the latest collab for the MMG duo following "Bogus Charms" in 2019, Wale's "Routine" released later that year and 2011's "Ima Boss" off Meek's Dreamchasers.

In August, Meek revealed he and Ross were in the studio together, in an apparent hint to more new music expected soon from the duo.

"MEEK X ROZAY SOUNDS…. I know I know it's gonna drop," the rapper wrote.

