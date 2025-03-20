Highest-rated Class of 2025 men's basketball recruits from Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports.

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Florida using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#10. Hudson Greer (SF)

- National rank: #41 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Creighton

- High school: Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL)

#9. Jamier Jones (PF)

- National rank: #37 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Providence

- High school: Oak Ridge (Orlando, FL)

#8. CJ Ingram (SF)

- National rank: #31 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Florida

- High school: Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL)

#7. Sadiq White Jr. (PF)

- National rank: #29 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Syracuse

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#6. Matthew Able (SG)

- National rank: #26 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: not committed

- High school: Sagemont Prep School (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#5. Shon Abaev (SF)

- National rank: #25 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Cincinnati

- High school: Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

#4. Cayden Boozer (PG)

- National rank: #22 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Duke

- High school: Columbus (Miami, FL)

#3. Darius Acuff Jr. (PG)

- National rank: #12 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Arkansas

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#2. Mikel Brown Jr. (PG)

- National rank: #9 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Louisville

- High school: DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL)

#1. Cameron Boozer (PF)

- National rank: #2 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Duke

- High school: Columbus (Miami, FL)

