Here's more on André 3000's vow not to do rap right now

When André 3000, one half of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast, announced his upcoming album, New Blue Sun, fans were shocked to learn it'd include zero rap. Or as he put it, "no bars."

As part of his GQ Men of the Year video cover story, the Grammy winner opened up about his decision to leave the lyrics out of it and make his debut solo album a project built almost entirely around woodwind instruments.

"I've worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time," he said.

But rap just isn't in the cards for him at this point in his career.

"It actually feels — sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don't have anything to talk about in that way."

Making note of his age, 48, André offered up a few suggestions on what he'd actually care to write and talk about: "'I got to go get a colonoscopy' ... 'My eyesight is going bad,'" he said.

The rapper debunked the thought fans might have that he's "just sitting on raps" or "holding these raps hostage."

The reason New Blue Sun has no vocals is actually quite simple: he just "ain't got no raps like that."

André's new instrumental album is expected to be released Friday, November 17.

