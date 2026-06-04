Hear previously unreleased Prince song from upcoming posthumous album, 'Timeless'

A new posthumous Prince album is being released in August, filled with rare and previously unreleased material.

Timeless, dropping Aug. 28, will feature 10 tracks from Prince's vault, all of which were recorded between 1977 and 2016.

And fans are getting their first taste of the album with the just-released single "Stone," which was recorded in the spring of 1995. The track is now available via digital outlets.

According to a press release, Timeless gives fans insight into Prince's "remarkable artistic evolution across nearly four decades, from his earliest studio recordings as a teenage prodigy in Minneapolis to one of his final recorded performances," offering "a rare opportunity to hear previously unheard chapters of his creative journey."

The annual Prince Celebration is currently happening across Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, and downtown Minneapolis. It will feature exclusive listening sessions for the album, as well as conversations with collaborators who’ll share stories behind the newly unearthed recordings. Prince Celebration 2026 runs through Sunday.

Below is the track list for Timeless:

"I Am You" - 1977

"Tick Tick Bang" - 1981

"Heaven" - 1985

"I Wonder" - 1989

"With This Tear" - 1991

"Stone" - 1995

"Calabama" - 2003

"The Guilty Ones" - 2007

"Bestest Friend" - 2012

"How Come You Don't Call Me Anymore? (Live)" - 2016

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