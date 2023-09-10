Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a debilitating genetic disease that impacts many families across the globe. Every September is recognized as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

This year’s theme, Sickle Cell Matters, also highlights the need to raise awareness about the daily struggles of those living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) as well as dismantle the stereotypes and stigmas associated with persons who have the disease.

SCD affects millions of people throughout the world. Although SCD is most common among African Americans in the United States, it can also affect Hispanics and people whose ancestors come from countries in South Asia (such as India), southern Europe (such as Greece and Italy), and the Middle East (such as Saudi Arabia and Lebanon).





SCDAA Miami Sickle Cell Awareness Gala Luncheon

SCDAA Miami Sickle Cell Awareness Gala Luncheon Date: Saturday, September 16th 2023 Time: 11am - 1pm Location: The Church of the Incarnation

1835 Northwest 54th Street Miami, FL 33142 SCDAA Miami-Dade County Chapter Sickle Cell Awareness Luncheon. Come enjoy great food, entertainment, while helping bring more awarenss about Sickle Cell Disease. Special Presentation to Dade County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta, Miami Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Chapter, Alpha Kappa Chapter Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter, Dr. Tanya Williams, Anne Turner Herriot, Carlean R Samuel Charlie Carr, Global Blood Therapeutics, Jamaican Nurses Association of Florida, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc

Sickle Cell Broward 46th Annual Appreciation and Scholarship Banquet

Sickle Cell Broward 46th Annual Appreciation and Scholarship Banquet Date: Saturday, September 23rd 2023 Time: 7:30 - 10pm Location: Herb Skolnick Center 800 Southwest 36th Avenue Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Join the 46th Annual Appreciation and Scholarship Banquet at the Herb Skolnick Center located on Southwest 36th Avenue Pompano Beach Honoring and Recognizing: Joyce Brown-Lee, Darlene Brown-Ponder, Senator Rosalind Osgood, Frank Reddick and Sylvester Wesley “Chico the Virgo” for their commitment and contributions to Sickle Cell Disease Association of Broward County Inc.

SCDAA Miami Family Fun Picnic

SCDAA Miami Family Fun Picnic Date: Saturday, September 30th 2023 Time: 8am - 3pm Location: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park 4020 Virginia Beach Drive Miami, FL 33149 The SCDAA Miami will be having a family fun picnic and a virtual walkathon on September 30th, 2023. Join us and enjoy your day with your family while helping us spread the word and bringing more awareness to sickle cell disease. This will be a family fun day. Come and enjoy barbecue foods, the beach, games, outdoor activities, face painting, music, and so much more at the Historic Virginia Key Beach.

Quick Facts About SCD:

SCD is a blood disorder that causes sickling of the red blood cells.

Sickle-shaped red blood cells become stuck in blood vessels and cause disruption of blood flow – this results in crises.

SCD affects over 100,000 people in the United States.

SCD is an inherited blood disorder from the person’s parent, like any other genetic trait, such, as hair color and texture, and eye color.

Quick Facts About Sickle Cell Trait (SCT):

SCT is where a person inherits one sickle cell gene and one normal gene.

SCT is not a disease, and the individual is generally asymptomatic.

SCT affects 1 million to 3 million individuals in the US

Persons with SCT can pass the trait on to their children.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

The CDC acknowledges the findings from the report highlight the need for people with SCD to take extra precautions to prevent COVID-19.

Below are recommendations from the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) for patients and families with SCD regarding COVID-19:

Discuss with your healthcare provider about converting all routine in-person appointments to virtual or telephonic.

Ask your healthcare provider for information about COVID-19 signs and symptoms and the importance of physical distancing to limit chances of exposure and infection. Encourage enhanced emotional connection through virtual or cellular-based modes.

Continue to seek medical help from your doctor, nurse, or hospital for fever and other signs of infection. Be sure to call first for advice on where to go safely for an evaluation.

Make certain you have an ample supply of all prescribed medications at home (including analgesics) to manage both acute and chronic pain.

Adhere closely to the correct use of your medications.

If you have questions about the DHEC sickle cell program, contact the CYSHCN program office at 803-898-0784. For general information about sickle cell disease, visit cdc.gov/sicklecell or https://www.sicklecelldisease.org/.









©2023 Cox Media Group