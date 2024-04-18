“Happy Cud”: Kid Cudi reveals engagement

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

By Andrea Tuccillo

Kid Cudi has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the rapper posted photos of the two from the London premiere of the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles. The first photo features Cudi looking lovingly at a smiling Lola, while the other two show them posing on the red carpet in matching black outfits styled by YSL.

He captioned the pics, "My fiancé[e] Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola."

"Happy Cud in full effect," he wrote.

As previously announced, Cudi is set to perform at Coachella this weekend. He'll be hitting the road this summer for a world tour in support of his album Insano, which came out in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!