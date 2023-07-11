"Happy birthday to my pretty princess": Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture's 5th birthday

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

By Jamia Pugh

Cardi B's first baby, Kulture, isn't much of a baby anymore.

The New York rapper celebrated her first born's fifth birthday on Monday, July 10, with a trolls-themed event, a mini photoshoot session and more.

"My baby is five….Happy birthday to my pretty princess," Cardi wrote on Instagram, sharing video of the celebration and a few photos of Kulture dressed in a pink tutu and matching tie-up sandals.

Cardi reflected on her last five years as a mom, saying how "beautiful" it's been to watch her daughter grow and admitting it makes her "a lil sad" that Kulture is no longer her "little baby."

Kulture's dad, Offset, also showed love to his daughter with a sweet message posted on his Instagram page.

"Your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you," he wrote. "I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms….daddy's girl I love you so much."

The family went on to celebrate at American Dream Mall's Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, the "best place in the world," according to Cardi.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi and Offset also share a 1-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus.

