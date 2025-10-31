Halloween 2025: Looks from Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Taraji P. Henson and more

The spooky holiday has arrived, and celebrities have been dressing up in costumes to celebrate.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted a series of photos of her as Choso from the Manga show Jujutsu Kaisen, complete with the animated background.

Coco Jones paid homage to The Dreamettes from the 2006 film Dreamgirls. She reenacted Deena, Effie and Lorrell's performance of "We're Your Dreamgirls," wearing a gown and glove similar those worn by Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose in the scene. She also posed as the women in a reimagined Dreamgirls movie poster.

Lizzo dressed up as melted cheese in a post tagging the restaurant Chili's. Her caption read, "Halloween is so cheesy."

Taraji P. Henson tapped into her acting bag, recreating Janet Jackson's look from the "Got Til It's Gone" music video. Keke Palmer also paid homage to some recording artists, as she and son Leodis dressed up as Snoop Dogg and Lil' Bow Wow, respectively. She also recreated a scene from Honey, taking on Jessica Alba's role, Honey Daniels.

Flo Milli showed off two coordinating costumes with her son, one of which was Luigi and Mario. In the other, she dressed as Daphne while her baby was Scooby Doo.

Halle Bailey's costume was inspired by Lisa Bonet's May 1988 cover of Rolling Stone. Janelle Monáe showed off several looks, including The Cat in the Hat, and Winnie Harlow paid homage to the late Whitney Houston. She also decided to tap into a joke, dressing up as Neapolitan ice cream. "Since yall always say I look like Neapolitan Ice Cream, I guess you're right," she wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.