Halle Bailey responds to comments she "went out of her way to lie" about pregnancy

Halle Bailey is setting the record straight about how she handled her pregnancy.

The Little Mermaid star responded to a comment on X, formerly Twitter, that said she wasn't honest about being pregnant.

A fan wrote that they're not sure people are mad Halle hid her pregnancy but that they're "annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it."

"I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went," Halle responded. "I'll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn't you do the same?"

The singer said that since her newborn son, whom she shares with boyfriend/rapper DDG, is here safely, she's going to continue to share pictures of her pregnancy journey.

"If u don't wanna see it just keep scrolling baby," she added.

Halle also responded to another user who suggested she keep her pregnancy photos to herself.

"If u don't care why are u responding then sweetheart just don't care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine," she said.

After months of speculation last year, Halle and DDG announced the arrival of their baby boy, Halo, on Instagram earlier this month.

"Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you," she captioned the post.

