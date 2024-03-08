Halle Bailey reveals why she didn’t share pregnancy with public

Halle Bailey is opening up about her decision not to share her pregnancy with the public.

While accepting an honor at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, the singer and actress, who welcomed her first child, son Halo, in late 2023, said that growing up in the public eye taught her to be protective when it comes to her child.

In clips of her speech posted on social media, Halle calls her son “my perfect little angel,” and shares, “These lessons, some hard, that I’ve shared with you today led me to a place of protection. There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy in my world with anyone.”

She added, “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

After months of speculation in the press, Bailey announced in January that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed Halo. She shared the news on social media with a photo of the baby's hand with a gold bracelet with his name engraved on his wrist.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.