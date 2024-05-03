Gunna's 'One of Wun' gets a release date

Calvin Clausell Jr., Spike Jordan, Tal Midyan

By Andrea Tuccillo

Gunna's upcoming new album, One of Wun, officially has a release date.

The rapper has announced the album will be out May 10 and also released a new single, "Whatsapp (Wassam)."

One of Wun follows Gunna's 2023 chart-topping album a Gift & a Curse, which spawned the RIAA certified Platinum hit single "fukumean."

Earlier this year, he released two singles, "Bittersweet" and "Prada Dem" featuring Offset. He's also featured on Normani's new single, "1:59," which came out April 26.

Gunna's slated to kick off The Bittersweet Tour May 4 in Columbus, Ohio. For a full list of dates, you can head over to livenation.com.

