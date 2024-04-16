Gunna talks evolution, expresses gratitude for fans and more

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

After an over six month stint related to the RICO indictment against Young Thug and YSLGunna emerged from jail in 2022 thanks to a negotiated plea deal. While fans grew accustomed to his slimmer figure, he was adjusting to his evolution and growth as an artist.

"As I evolve, my music evolves, too. I'm not the same 24-year-old that was putting out Drip Season 3, you know what I'm sayin'?" he tells XXL. "Now I'm 30, and I'm dropping 'Bittersweet' and A Gift & A Curse. That resonates with how I'm living.

While A Gift & A Curse debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, he admits his time in jail "had a real big effect on my career...as far as like shows, schedules, impact of like, everything we had planned for rollouts, for albums. It had a lot of effect on that just because everything being so high-profile."

Despite the fact that he believes many were "misled" to view him as a snitch or think negatively about him, Gunna's still grateful to his core fanbase for getting him this far. "I couldn’t have done it without them. So, I feel like the music comes after," he says. "The foundation has been set. I just gotta follow up to keep giving them what they want."

As reported, his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, One of Wun, is coming soon, but the release date has not yet been announced.

