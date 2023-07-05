Gunna returns with music video for "fukumean"

Gunna is continuing to work toward his triumphant return to music.

After a yearlong hiatus, the Atlanta rapper dropped off the video for his new single, "fukumean," and in it, he seems to be living his best life.

Filmed using the style of a VHS tape, the visual sees Gunna surrounded by a group of women, enjoying the party life on a boat.

The new song lands at number six on Gunna's fourth studio album, a Gift & a Curse, which dropped on June 16.

It's the first full project from the rapper, who was released from prison in December 2022, seven months into his five-year sentence for RICO-related charges.

