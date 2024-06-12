Gucci Mane, others pay tribute to rapper Enchanting

Enchanting, a Texas rapper formerly signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label, has died. She was 26 years old.

While the cause of death has not been reported, the news has been met with tributes from Gucci and others in the hip-hop world.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant," Gucci wrote on Instagram Tuesday. His wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, also paid tribute, while defending Gucci following posts that claimed he was responsible for Enchanting's death and the downfall of others who were signed to his label.

“Leave my husband alone!” she said. “He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH”

Enchanting, born Channing Nicole Larry, joined 1017 Records in 2020, and released No Luv and its deluxe, Luv Scarred/No Luv. She eventually left the label in 2023.

Enchanting then appeared on the soundtrack for Issa Rae's Max series RAP SH!T, featuring on "He Can't Reach" with Maiya the Don, "Want No Beef" with Omeretta the Great and "Run It Up" with Kaliii.

Kaliii wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I truly cannot believe dis. you had the world to take over chant!!! i love you R.I.P." In another post, she shared that Enchanting "was one of the only female artist that made me comfortable coming into the industry," adding she had "such a big heart and even bigger spirit."

In Omeretta's tribute, she said Enchanting was "so damn talented," adding, "You wasn't done yet I h8 this."

And Maiya shared a throwback video of her and Enchanting in the studio, writing, "Wow we really had a blast i'm so sick."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.