Gucci Mane to host 'Breath of Fresh Air' album release concert in Atlanta

Gucci Mane will host a concert in his hometown of Atlanta to celebrate his upcoming album, Breath of Fresh Air.

The Gucci Mane & Friends show, which kicks off at the Tabernacle on October 17, will include several of the rapper's frequent collaborators and artists from his label, The New 1017.

The show will run alongside the release of Gucci's 16th studio album, slated for October 13. He announced Breath of Fresh Air on Instagram by sharing the album's cover art: a family portrait of him, his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir and their two children, son, Ice, and daughter, Iceland.

Last week, he unveiled the music video for "Now It's Real," one of the songs expected to show up on Breath of Fresh Air.

Tickets for Gucci Mane & Friends go on sale starting Friday, August 18.

