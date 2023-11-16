Gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne is engaged

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne, who recently became engaged.

The Grammy-nominated star, known for hits "Won't He Do It" and "Speak to Me," will soon be tying the knot with her partner and childhood friend, Hunter Register.

In an exclusive spread and photo opp for Essence, Hawthorne revealed Register popped the question in New Orleans, not far from where the couple grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

"He told me we were just going to go on a weekend getaway, but when we arrived I walked into a beautiful setup with friends and family and a full band playing our favorite songs," she said. "Everyone in the room was so emotional. It was a special moment."

Hawthorne recalled their times spent as children, sharing "snacks from the concession stand" and "running around together."

After staying friends over the years and deciding to catch up one day, "We hung out and have been together every day since," she said.

The 25-year-old singer said that they fell in love quickly and now joke about how they didn't see their relationship coming.

"We are happy it happened at this time in our lives," she said.

As for their wedding plans, which they've already started discussing, the pair hopes to say "I do" in their home state.

"What I'm looking forward to most about marrying Hunter is growing together. I can't wait to see where God will take us because life is truly a journey," Hawthorne said.

